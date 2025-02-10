Hamas: Hostage release delay is a warning to Israel

Hamas said Monday that its decision to halt the release of hostages "until further notice" is meant as a warning to Israel and an attempt to pressure it into fully adhering to the terms of the cease-fire agreement.
"The delay in releasing prisoners is a message of warning to Israel and a means to pressure it to strictly comply with the agreement," Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement.
Hamas added that it intentionally announced the delay five days in advance to give mediators sufficient time to push Israel to meet its commitments while keeping the door open for the exchange to proceed on schedule.
An Israeli official called Hamas’ announcement "concerning" but noted there was still time to resolve the crisis before Saturday. Israeli negotiators believe Hamas’ move is a pressure tactic rather than a collapse of the deal. "Mediators, including the U.S., have a vested interest in ensuring the upcoming releases proceed," the official said.
Jerusalem sees Hamas’ actions as part of an effort to maximize its leverage in negotiations and apply psychological pressure, rather than an outright rejection of the deal. Israeli officials believe Hamas’ delay is primarily aimed at securing increased humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza and bolstering its position ahead of further talks. The decision also reflects internal power struggles between Hamas leaders in Gaza and those abroad, Israeli sources said.
Meanwhile, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that mediators fear a breakdown of the cease-fire agreement after Hamas' announcement.
Hamas negotiators said U.S. guarantees for the cease-fire were no longer in place given a plan by President Donald Trump to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and mediators postponed talks until a clear indication of Washington's intent to continue the phased deal was received.
Hamas claims Israel has failed to meet key commitments under the agreement, including allowing displaced Gazans to return to northern Gaza, halting military strikes and facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries.
Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being responsible for the delay. "We call on mediators to pressure Israel to fully implement the cease-fire agreement," he told Qatar’s Al-Araby TV.
Hamas officials also cited recent statements from Netanyahu and other Israeli ministers regarding a potential return to fighting, as well as Israel’s conditions for the second phase of negotiations, which reportedly include the expulsion of Hamas leaders and the dismantling of its military wing.
Israeli officials say U.S. and regional mediators are now working to bring Hamas back in line with the agreement. They believe Hamas is not seeking to collapse the deal but rather to extract additional concessions, particularly on aid shipments.
The hostage deal, now in its first phase, was set to include the release of 33 hostages. So far, 16 have been freed, with 17 more expected in the coming days.