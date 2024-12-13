Syria reports a series of Israeli attacks; missile fragment located in Damascus

The Syrian state-affiliated news outlet "Voice of Damascus," linked to rebel groups controlling parts of Syria after the fall of President Assad's regime, reported Friday a series of Israeli strikes in the rural areas of As-Suwayda, Damascus, Al-Qalamoun, Masyaf, Latakia, and Tartus.
The report claims that the targets included radar stations, warehouses, and scientific research centers.
The Syrian capital also saw strikes on warehouses belonging to the Republican Guard and the Fourth Division near Mount Qasioun. Simultaneously, the "Sabrin News" agency, associated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported that fragments from an Israeli missile had landed in the Rukn al-Din area of Damascus.
The Israeli military initiated this extensive bombing campaign after the fall of Assad’s regime, fearing that strategic and even chemical weapons might fall into the hands of extremist jihadist groups. In the latest operation that lasted 72 hours, Israel claimed to have destroyed 109 anti-aircraft missile batteries, 34 radar sites, and 390 missile, rocket, and UAV storage and launch sites.
Approximately 70% of Syria's air defense system and 80% of its missile and rocket systems were reportedly wiped out, along with dozens of fighter jets and helicopters. The Israeli Navy also destroyed the Syrian fleet.
Ynet's military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai explained that one of the most significant targets for Israel was Syria’s advanced and extensive air defense system, which had been continuously upgraded since Russia’s intervention in 2015.
The Russians not only improved Syria's defense capabilities but also supplied long-range S-300 missile systems. This air defense network had largely been intact during Syria’s civil war, allowing Israel to operate its aircraft on the fringes of Syria's airspace or over the Mediterranean Sea without much risk.
According to reports, Israel continues to target Syria’s military capabilities, focusing on systems that have yet to be destroyed. Additionally, to safeguard residents of the Golan Heights, the IDF has taken control of a buffer zone along the Syrian border, including the summit of the Syrian portion of Mount Hermon.