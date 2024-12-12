Israeli Air Force concludes operations on northern border, readies mission against Iran's nuclear program

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) concluded its operations on the northern border on Thursday, identifying more opportunities than threats in the region, while preparing for what could be its next major mission — neutralizing Iran's nuclear facilities.
Within just one week, IAF fighter jets dropped over 1,800 munitions, mainly heavy bombs, on Syrian military targets following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime. The IAF has dropped approximately 83,000 munitions across all fronts since the beginning of the war in Gaza.
The extensive airstrikes in Syria, concentrated over a dramatic 48-hour period, aimed to strip Assad’s military of its key capabilities to prevent them from falling into rebel hands. Given the Syrian military's large but outdated arsenal and the unexpected collapse of Assad’s regime that took Israel and the West by surprise, the IAF rapidly devised a strike plan, prioritizing targets in Syria.
Significant amounts of Syrian military equipment – including old artillery, tanks, anti-tank weapons, light ammunition and personal arms – remain in Syria. However, the IAF noted that even if it intended to destroy all these stockpiles, it would lack the munitions to do so in a single strike amid an extended, multi-front conflict that necessitates careful resource management.
According to the IAF, about 80% of Syria’s air defense array, including the lethal SA-17 and SA-22 systems, has been destroyed. This includes hundreds of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft, attack helicopters, missile launchers for Raad and Scud types, cruise missiles and chemical weapons systems.
Assad’s firepower suffered a massive blow, with 90% of its key surface-to-surface missile batteries neutralized. The IAF also destroyed 44 radars and jammers, 390 launchers and missile components, 27 fighter jets, 24 attack helicopters and 12 cruise missile launchers.
The destruction of most of Syria’s densely packed air defense systems has opened the skies for IAF pilots in the northern fronts, allowing unimpeded operations over Damascus for the first time in over 50 years.
"Our UAVs can now fly as far as eastern Syria and our fighter pilots circle Damascus freely. This is unprecedented," a military official said, adding that the withdrawal of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials and initial signs of Russian troop pullbacks, including S-300 batteries, have further bolstered confidence.
The IDF is now updating its plans to target Iran's nuclear facilities, motivated by concerns that the collapse of the Shiite axis and Hezbollah’s weakening might drive Tehran to make a desperate move toward reaching military nuclear capabilities.
Other factors are also at play include the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, signaling potential shifts by 2025; the IDF’s significant blow to Iran’s air defense capabilities in a major strike six weeks ago and the loss of Hezbollah, Iran’s primary regional deterrent against an attack on its nuclear sites. Meanwhile, the IAF continues bi-daily strikes on Syria-Lebanon border crossings.
Despite these developments, the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah is under constant strain. "Hezbollah tests the boundaries with cease-fire violations daily and we respond with strikes," a military official said. The IDF has highlighted the success of its operations in eliminating both senior and tactical leadership within the terrorist organization.
Approximately two-thirds of Hezbollah's rockets and missiles have been destroyed, achieving a high interception rate. Out of 12,000 rockets and missiles launched from Lebanon, 900 fell in open spaces, but only 12 caused significant damage, marking a 91% interception rate.
The success of these interception extends to enemy drones as well: Of the 239 drones launched from Lebanon during Operation Northern Arrows, which began in September and concluded last month, 36 hit their targets effectively, including the attack on a Golani Brigade base, while the interception rate stood at 94%.
Meanwhile, the IAF has completed its investigation into the October 7 massacre and plans to present its findings to the IDF’s General Staff next week. The report will later be made public, but the IAF might demand the simultaneous release of investigations from other branches, such as Military Intelligence, the Southern Command and the Operations Directorate.
This approach aims to provide the public with a comprehensive view of the failures that led to Hamas’ attack, avoiding the narrow focus seen in the controversial release of the investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Be'eri, which disproportionately blamed tactical-level commanders.