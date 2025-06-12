IDF arrests Hamas terrorists in Syria in overnight raid

IDF forces carried out a targeted overnight raid in Beit Jinn, a town in the Damascus countryside, arresting Hamas terrorists based in Syria who were planning attacks against Israel, the IDF reported Thursday.
The operation was based on intelligence gathered in recent weeks. Weapons and ammunition were also seized. The detainees were transferred to Israel for interrogation.
According to Syrian reports, local resident Muhammad Hamadeh was killed in the operation, and seven others were arrested. Sources told SyriaTV it was the first time Israeli forces operated this deep in the Beit Jinn area since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. About 100 soldiers, 10 military vehicles and drones reportedly took part in the operation.
Local reports said the detainees’ names were broadcast during the operation, triggering riots in the town. The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen reported that a large demonstration was being planned to coincide with Hamadeh’s funeral later in the day.
The raid is the latest in a series of Israeli strikes and operations across Syria in recent weeks. Last Wednesday, a major explosion was reported at a missile warehouse in the Hama countryside. Syrian radio station Sham FM said the cause of the blast was unknown and the extent of the damage was still unclear.
Qatari outlet Al Araby and the Iraqi militia-linked Sabreen News agency claimed Israel was behind the blast, allegedly carried out by a drone. One report said a Syrian air defense battalion was also hit and another claimed eight people were killed.
A week earlier, Syria reported unusual Israeli strikes along the western coastline, near the cities of Latakia and Tartus. The IDF confirmed it had carried out airstrikes targeting weapons caches, including shore-to-sea missiles, which it said posed a threat to both Israeli and international maritime freedom. The military added that it also struck surface-to-air missile components in the Latakia area.
"IDF troops continue to operate to eliminate all threats to the civilians of the State of Israel, in particular to the residents of the Golan Heights," the statement read.