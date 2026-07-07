Israeli Consulate in New York evacuated over Manhattan tower collapse fears

The mass evacuation was ordered by city authorities after officials warned of a possible collapse. The New York Fire Department said it received a call shortly before 8 a.m. about falling bricks from the 38-story tower at 235 East 42nd Street, in the heart of Manhattan. Emergency crews who arrived at the scene found that two support columns had buckled on the 21st and 22nd floors, and that several floors in the building had sagged or tilted.