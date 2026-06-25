Plea deal for Israeli consulate worker accused of attempted murder in Manhattan

More than three years after a violent attack outside a Manhattan nightclub , the criminal case against former Israeli defense establishment employee Jonathan Maimon has been closed under a plea agreement, according to a report by ynet.

Maimon, who worked with the Defense Ministry’s procurement delegation in New York and is the son of former Cabinet Secretary Israel Maimon, was initially charged with attempted murder following an alleged assault on Israeli passerby Maor Vanunu in February 2023.

Footage of Maor Vanunu being attacked by consular worker Yonatan Maimon in New York

Prosecutors had accused Maimon of violently attacking Vanunu outside the “Gospel” nightclub in Manhattan’s SoHo district, including smashing a taxi window and striking the victim with a glass jug. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, according to the original indictment.

Under the plea agreement, the most serious charges were dropped. Maimon ultimately pleaded to a reduced misdemeanor assault charge, avoiding a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years.

The court proceedings were conducted remotely via Zoom, with Maimon attending from Israel. During the hearing, he declined to issue an apology when asked by the judge, according to court accounts cited in the report.

Instead of prison time, the court imposed 624 hours of community service, a one-year suspended sentence, and fines and legal fees amounting to several hundred dollars. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 for damage to a taxi window and issued a five-year restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim. In addition, the conviction carries immigration consequences, barring him from re-entering the United States.

Gallery Yonatan Maimon

The plea deal was reached despite opposition from the victim, Maor Vanunu, who told ynet he was frustrated by the outcome and the reduced charges. He described ongoing physical and emotional consequences from the attack, including a brain hemorrhage, deep head wounds, and extensive recovery.

The incident occurred in late February 2023 outside the Soho nightclub, when Vanunu, owner of the New York restaurant “Hummus Kitchen,” was allegedly attacked without prior acquaintance between the two men.

Following the assault, Vanunu was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a brain bleed and multiple lacerations requiring 13 stitches. He has since pursued civil damages in parallel proceedings, initially seeking $2 million before agreeing to mediation discussions reportedly aimed at a lower settlement.

Maor Vanunu

Maimon returned to Israel during the legal proceedings, supported by character references and legal advocacy. He was also briefly mobilized for reserve duty in the IDF during the war, though his service was later frozen pending the outcome of the US case.

Vanunu has filed a civil lawsuit seeking financial damages for medical costs, lost income, and pain and suffering, stating that negotiations over a settlement have stalled.