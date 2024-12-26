IDF soldier killed in Netarim Corridor in central Gaza

Captain (res.) Amit Levi, 35, from Kibbutz Shomria, a squad commander in the 6551st Patrol Battalion, 551st Brigade, fell in battle in the Netzarim Corridor in the centeral Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesman announced on Thursday morning. He left behind a wife and four children. He will be buried at Har Hertzel military cemetery on Thursday afternoon.
Since the outbreak of the war, 822 IDF soldiers have been killed.
In the surprise attack on October 7, 2023, Kibbutz Shomria in the Negev lost Lieutenant Colonel Yehonatan Steinberg, who was the commander of the Nahal Brigade. Recently, a student village named after him was established in Arad, "Mitzpe Yehonatan." On Thursday morning, the kibbutz paid tribute to Captain Levi.
Overnight between Sunday and Monday, Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sgt. First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon, three Kfir Brigade soldiers from Battalion 92 (Shimshon), were killedin an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.
he incident occurred in the town’s western area, where the IDF had expanded operations earlier in the day as part of a battalion-level assault on a street occupied by armed terrorists, after the soldiers had killed a terrorist who had opened fire on them in an encounter.