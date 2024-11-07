Hezbollah launches continuous rocket barrages on Israel's north

Dozens of Hezbollah rockets were fired over less than two and a half hours in barrages targeting the Galilee, Haifa and the Haifa Bay area on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., some 40 rockets were launched at the western Galilee, Haifa Bay and the upper Galilee. Some of the rockets were intercepted, though there were also direct hits. An 85-year-old man sustained minor injuries from shrapnel to his lower limbs, while another person was hospitalized in Nahariya with anxiety.

One rocket hit Kibbutz Kfar Masaryk, where 18-year-old Sivan Sadeh was killed on Wednesday while working in the kibbutz’s orchards. This time, the debris – possibly from intercepted fragments – landed near a kindergarten. The children took shelter and were unharmed, though the kindergarten sustained damage.

Shortly after 3:03 p.m., hundreds of thousands of residents again entered protected areas as sirens blared across Haifa and nearby communities. The IDF later confirmed that multiple rockets had crossed from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

An hour later, a new wave of sirens sounded in the Haifa Bay area and western Galilee. Videos from Haifa and Acre showed numerous interceptions lighting up the sky.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued its strikes in Lebanon, where three people reportedly were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle in Sidon.

According to reports, six others were injured, including five UN peacekeeping troops from UNIFIL, whose injuries were described as minor. Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese newspaper, reported that three people were in the vehicle at the time of the strike, saying: "They slowed down at a military checkpoint, and then a drone fired a missile at them."

The Lebanese army issued a statement, saying that "Israel attacked a vehicle at the Al-Awali checkpoint in Sidon. Three civilians in the vehicle were killed, three soldiers at the checkpoint were injured, and four members of UNIFIL's Malaysian unit, which were passing by, also were wounded."

