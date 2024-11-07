Hezbollah launches continuous rocket barrages on Israel's north

Over 100 rockets launched in three barrages over less than two hours Thursday afternoon, striking the Galilee, Haifa, and Haifa Bay area; Rocket scored direct hit on vehicle next to a house in Kiryat Yam, and a kindergarten in Kibbutz Kfar Masaryk was damaged

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Northern Israel
Israel
Rocket
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Dozens of Hezbollah rockets were fired over less than two and a half hours in barrages targeting the Galilee, Haifa and the Haifa Bay area on Thursday.
Around 2 p.m., some 40 rockets were launched at the western Galilee, Haifa Bay and the upper Galilee. Some of the rockets were intercepted, though there were also direct hits. An 85-year-old man sustained minor injuries from shrapnel to his lower limbs, while another person was hospitalized in Nahariya with anxiety.
A vehicle hit in Kiryat Yam
(Video: Magen David Adom)
One rocket hit Kibbutz Kfar Masaryk, where 18-year-old Sivan Sadeh was killed on Wednesday while working in the kibbutz’s orchards. This time, the debris – possibly from intercepted fragments – landed near a kindergarten. The children took shelter and were unharmed, though the kindergarten sustained damage.
4 View gallery
יירוטים בחיפהיירוטים בחיפה
Rocket interception above Haifa
(Photo:: Lior El-Hai)
Shortly after 3:03 p.m., hundreds of thousands of residents again entered protected areas as sirens blared across Haifa and nearby communities. The IDF later confirmed that multiple rockets had crossed from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.
4 View gallery
פגיעה ברכב בקריית ים פגיעה ברכב בקריית ים
(Photo: United Hatzalah)
An hour later, a new wave of sirens sounded in the Haifa Bay area and western Galilee. Videos from Haifa and Acre showed numerous interceptions lighting up the sky.
4 View gallery
יירוטים בעכויירוטים בעכו
Interceptions in Acre
(Photo: Yair Kraus)
Meanwhile, the IDF continued its strikes in Lebanon, where three people reportedly were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle in Sidon.
According to reports, six others were injured, including five UN peacekeeping troops from UNIFIL, whose injuries were described as minor. Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese newspaper, reported that three people were in the vehicle at the time of the strike, saying: "They slowed down at a military checkpoint, and then a drone fired a missile at them."
4 View gallery
תקיפת רכב ב צידון לבנוןתקיפת רכב ב צידון לבנון
Israeli strike in Sidon
The Lebanese army issued a statement, saying that "Israel attacked a vehicle at the Al-Awali checkpoint in Sidon. Three civilians in the vehicle were killed, three soldiers at the checkpoint were injured, and four members of UNIFIL's Malaysian unit, which were passing by, also were wounded."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""