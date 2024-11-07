Father of 18-year-old killed by Hezbollah rocket: 'I spoke to him five minutes before'

Assaf Sadeh, the father of Sivan Sadeh, 18, from Kibbutz Kfar Masaryk, who was killed by a Hezbollah rocket strike while working in a field in Western Galilee, spoke with Ynet about the tragedy: “I spoke to him five minutes before and asked if I could bring him something to eat. He was working in the fields and had gone to check on the broccoli crops. We returned to the kibbutz and tried calling him, but he didn’t answer. That’s when we started to understand it might be him.”
He continued, “I grabbed the car and raced to the field. When I got there, I saw police and ambulances. I sent the manager, a close friend of ours, and told him, ‘I can’t go near—I need you to tell me.’ He said Sivan had an earring, and then I knew it was him. When I left the house, I already had a feeling it was him. It’s the most unexpected and senseless thing in the world.”
Assaf added that, as always, his son had followed Home Front Command’s instructions. “He had experienced rocket fire before, knew to get out of the car, and lay in the ditch—but it didn’t help. He was the most beautiful and unique kid there was,” he said. “He worked hard and fought for what he believed in, in his own way.”
Sivan had been set to join the combat forces. “He had a perfect health profile and was called up to the paratroopers,” his father shared. “I’m a man of action. I don’t trust anything that’s just talk. A year has passed, the hostages are still there, and my son is no longer here—yet they keep talking. I want to see action.”
The young man’s body was discovered on Wednesday in an agricultural field near the cemetery at the kibbutz. A farmer passing by spotted him and alerted emergency responders, who were forced to declare him dead at the scene.
“He was unconscious with severe shrapnel injuries,” said Magen David Adom medic Netanel Ben-Yehuda. “We checked his vital signs, but he had no pulse and was not breathing. His injuries were fatal, and we had no choice but to declare his death.”
In Sivan’s senior yearbook photo, a quote reads, “He who fears taking risks, risks a life of mediocrity.”
