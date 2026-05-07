US asks Turkey to stop new Gaza flotilla before 60 vessels set sail

A week after the Navy stopped a flotilla that set sail from Spain in mid-April, Israel is trying to thwart another one before it sets sail. At Israel’s request, the United States has asked Turkey to prevent 15 vessels from joining the Global Sumud Flotilla heading toward Israel, ynet has learned.
The new flotilla includes 60 vessels. Thirty-five are anchored in Crete, 15 in Turkey and the rest in Sicily. The concern is that, unlike recent flotillas, the one departing from Turkey could turn violent, similar to the deadly clashes aboard the Mavi Marmara, which sailed from Turkey to Gaza in 2010.
The United States is working with Turkey to prevent the ships from departing, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also conveyed messages to Turkish officials on the matter. Under the current plan, the flotilla is expected to reach the area by May 15. Many of the vessels expected to head toward Gaza also took part in the previous flotilla that was intercepted.