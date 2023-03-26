Minister Wasserlauf: 'Protesters hindered my efforts to get my father to the hospital'

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, the Minister of for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, recently commented on the roadblocks set up by protesters against judicial overhaul legislation.
In a tweet posted on Sunday evening, Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit party) shared that he had received a distressing call from his father, who was experiencing strong chest pains. "He sounded confused. Talked about strong chest pains," Wasserlauf described, and said he rushed home. "Dad has already passed five catheterizations and a heart attack. I immediately understood that he had to be taken to the emergency room. We started driving in my car. There was no time for an ambulance."
As they made their way to the hospital, Wasserlauf recounted how they suddenly encountered a protest and a roadblock on Derech Gaza with no way to bypass it. The driver honked the car's horn in an attempt to move the protesters, but they soon realized who was inside - and began to swarm around the vehicle, causing his father to become even more stressed.
"The driver realizes the incident, and quickly went to find a nearby policeman to explain the situatio," he described. "The policeman understood instantly. Meanwhile, the protesters continued to shout and peer into the car". Wasserlauf heard them chanting, "Here is the minister."
"My only concern was for my father," he added. "He tried to remain calm, no success. The police opened the roadblock, and we quickly drove from there to the hospital. We eventually made it to the hospital where my father underwent comprehensive heart tests. I pray that he will recover quickly and safely."