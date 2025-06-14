Israel mobilizes reserve troops to bolster defense on the Lebanon, Syria borders

The IDF said it was bolstering the defense along Israel's borders with Lebanon and Syria. A division of IDF reserves was deployed along the frontiers and in communities in the north.

early on Saturday after another swarm targeted the Arava region. The military said that the drones were shot down and no injuries were reported.

The military said, meanwhile, that air force jets attacked targets in Iran's capital, Tehran, overnight, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of efforts to degrade the Iranian air defense capabilities.

