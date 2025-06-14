Israel mobilizes reserve troops to bolster defense on the Lebanon, Syria borders

The IDF said it was bolstering the defense along Israel's borders with Lebanon and Syria. A division of IDF reserves was deployed along the frontiers and in communities in the north.
Drones targeted Israel's north early on Saturday after another swarm targeted the Arava region. The military said that the drones were shot down and no injuries were reported.
The military said, meanwhile, that air force jets attacked targets in Iran's capital, Tehran, overnight, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of efforts to degrade the Iranian air defense capabilities.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"We carried out a wave of precise strikes with operational and national significance over Tehran's skies, which improves our air superiority and freedom of operation in Iran," Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said in a situation assessment, adding that for the first time since the war with Iran began early on Friday, Dozens of air force fighter jets operated in the sky over Tehran.
On Friday, the military mobilized thousands of reserve soldiers under an emergency order, primarily for critical units in the Air Force, Home Front Command, Northern and Central Commands, Military Intelligence, and Logistics. The military said it was also increasing its readiness on the West Bank after imposing closures on Palestinian areas.