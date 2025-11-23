In flip-flops and uniform: reserve officer caught smuggling Palestinians into Israel

The incident occurred at the Ofer checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem. Combat Intelligence Collection Corps troops reported seeing a suspicious vehicle stop near the separation barrier along Highway 443, pick up two men and drive toward the city.

The incident occurred at the Ofer checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem. Combat Intelligence Collection Corps troops reported seeing a suspicious vehicle stop near the separation barrier along Highway 443, pick up two men and drive toward the city.

The incident occurred at the Ofer checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem. Combat Intelligence Collection Corps troops reported seeing a suspicious vehicle stop near the separation barrier along Highway 443, pick up two men and drive toward the city.

Forces located the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop. He told them he was serving in reserve duty, knew the two passengers and was giving them a ride to Jerusalem.

Forces located the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop. He told them he was serving in reserve duty, knew the two passengers and was giving them a ride to Jerusalem.

Forces located the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop. He told them he was serving in reserve duty, knew the two passengers and was giving them a ride to Jerusalem.