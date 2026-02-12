‘Trump knew’: US secretly supplied thousands of Starlink terminals to Iran protesters

Amid repeated threats to strike Iran during last month’s widespread protests against the regime, President Donald Trump appeared to step back after Iranian authorities agreed to halt executions. But The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the U.S. administration secretly sent thousands of Starlink satellite communication terminals to Iran to help protesters circumvent internet shutdowns.
The protests against Iran’s Islamic regime sparked waves of support across the West, including in the United States, where citizens and senior officials called on Trump to intervene and assist demonstrators. The president moved significant military forces to the region — a buildup that continues — but Iranian authorities brutally suppressed the protests and imposed internet blackouts. Trump later claimed his threats had led Iran to cancel hundreds of executions.
The Journal now reports that after the violent crackdown, which allegedly included the killing of thousands of protesters, and amid ongoing internet restrictions, the Trump administration smuggled about 6,000 Starlink terminals into Iran to sustain opposition activity against the ayatollahs’ regime.
U.S. officials told the newspaper that the State Department had purchased about 7,000 of the satellite terminals in the months preceding the protests to help regime opponents bypass internet restrictions. According to the report, the purchase followed a decision by administration officials to redirect funds from other initiatives aimed at preserving communication freedoms in Iran toward acquiring the devices.
The officials said “President Trump was aware of the shipments,” but added they did not know whether he personally approved the plan to smuggle the equipment into Iran.
Iran has routinely accused the United States of encouraging “hostile elements” against the regime and blamed the Trump administration for last month’s unrest. U.S. officials have denied any direct connection to the protests, but the Journal report suggests American involvement was greater than previously known.
In a separate report published Wednesday, nearly coinciding with the end of Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Journal said the Pentagon had ordered another aircraft carrier to prepare for deployment to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. One official cited by the newspaper said the order could be issued within hours, though Trump had not yet given final approval and plans could still change.
With the report now published, it appears a decision has been made. The additional carrier is expected to arrive within two weeks, possibly the USS George H.W. Bush. Trump said Wednesday he was considering sending more carriers to the region if talks fail. U.S. officials have also mentioned the USS George Washington and the USS Gerald Ford as potential candidates for deployment to the Middle East.