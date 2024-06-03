Alleged Israeli airstrike near Aleppo kills 12 pro-Iranian terrorists, watchdog group says

Syria accused Israel on Monday of carrying out an overnight airstrike in the Aleppo region located in the northern part of the country, claiming the attack caused casualties and injuries. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization opposing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, at least 12 pro-Iranian terrorists were killed in the attack on a factory in the area.

The strike occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Israel, when the Syrian radio station Sham FM reported sounds of explosions sounding in the Aleppo area. The Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, also reported on the explosions without initially specifying that Israel was responsible for the attack.

"#SOHR camera" captures consecutive violent explosions in Aleppo Cityhttps://t.co/fNmR7EYC16 pic.twitter.com/476vmDhpav — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) June 2, 2024

Subsequently, the Sabrin News news agency associated with the pro-Iranian militias in the country, claimed the attack was an “Israeli strike” targeting a "copper factory in the town of Haiyan north of Aleppo." Meanwhile, the Observatory reported a "large fire following several explosions" at the site.

Around 2:00 a.m., Syrian state media accused Israel of the incident, claiming casualties and injuries were present in the area following an "airstrike targeting several sites in the Aleppo area." According to the report, which cited a military source, several people were killed in the strike. The source added the strikes caused widespread damage.

1 View gallery Fire spreading in the copper factory located in Syria

Syrian media also reported this marks the second alleged Israeli strike in the country in less than a week, after the Israeli Air Force allegedly struck the city of Baniyas in central Syria last week. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on strikes targeting "Hezbollah positions in the Homs area" during the incident.