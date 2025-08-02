Police thwart suspected terror attack at northern kibbutz

Israeli police said Saturday that they thwarted a suspected stabbing attack at the entrance to Kibbutz Metzer in northern Israel.

pulled a knife at the kibbutz gate but was quickly neutralized by the security guard on site.

The suspect was arrested by officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station who arrived shortly after the incident.

