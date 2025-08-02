Police thwart suspected terror attack at northern kibbutz

According to police, a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Tulkarm pulled a knife at the kibbutz gate but was quickly neutralized by the security guard on site; No injuries were reported in the incident

Raanan Ben-Zur|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror
Tulkarm
Stabbing attack
stabbing
Israeli police said Saturday that they thwarted a suspected stabbing attack at the entrance to Kibbutz Metzer in northern Israel.
According to a police statement, a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Tulkarm pulled a knife at the kibbutz gate but was quickly neutralized by the security guard on site.
1 View gallery
מעצר המחבל בקיבוץ מצרמעצר המחבל בקיבוץ מצר
The suspect was arrested by officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station who arrived shortly after the incident.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Authorities said the suspect is believed to have planned the stabbing attack. Following the arrest, police from the Haifa district set up roadblocks and conducted searches in nearby areas to rule out the presence of additional accomplices.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police continue their investigation.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""