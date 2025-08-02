Police thwart suspected terror attack at northern kibbutz

Israeli police said Saturday that they thwarted a suspected stabbing attack at the entrance to Kibbutz Metzer in northern Israel.
According to a police statement, a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Tulkarm pulled a knife at the kibbutz gate but was quickly neutralized by the security guard on site.
The suspect was arrested by officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station who arrived shortly after the incident.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Authorities said the suspect is believed to have planned the stabbing attack. Following the arrest, police from the Haifa district set up roadblocks and conducted searches in nearby areas to rule out the presence of additional accomplices.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police continue their investigation.