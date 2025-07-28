Trump disputes Netanyahu's assertion that there is no hunger in Gaza: 'Those children look very hungry'

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the humanitarian situation in Gaza on Monday, responding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent statement that "there is no starvation in Gaza." Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Trump said, “From what I see on TV, I can say those kids look starving. We’re sending a lot of money and a lot of food. The children in Gaza must receive food and security immediately."

Trump added: “We've given a lot of money to Gaza—$60 million for food just two weeks ago—and nobody even said thank you. Other countries give nothing. They need to step up.” He also suggested that Hamas is unlikely to hold on to only a few hostages, saying that “they are its human shield. I said to Israel - maybe we should do it in a different way."

Trump wtih British Prime MInister Keir Starmer: rom what I see on TV, I can say those kids look starving'

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi appealed to Trump directly in a speech, declaring that only Trump is “capable of stopping the war.” Reiterating Egypt’s opposition to voluntary resettlement plans reportedly supported by Trump and Israel, Sisi stated: “We reject the idea of uprooting Palestinians from their land.”

Egypt continues to mediate cease-fire and hostage deal negotiations alongside Qatar. “In recent days, I’ve heard calls concerning the situation in Gaza,” Sisi said. “We have always taken a positive stance, calling for an end to the war, a two-state solution, and a resolution to the Palestinian issue. Gaza normally needs 600 to 700 aid trucks per day. In recent months, we’ve worked to get as much aid into the Strip as possible.”

1 View gallery US President DOnald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ( Photos: Andrew Caballero- Reynolds/ AFP, Jacquelyn Martin, AP )

On aid access, he emphasized, “We have a large number of Egyptian trucks ready to enter Gaza. There’s nothing blocking aid delivery except the need for the Palestinian side of Rafah to remain open. Our efforts in recent months have focused on delivering assistance to Gaza, which is experiencing tragic conditions.” He added, “Egypt cannot and will not play a negative role toward our Palestinian brothers. Our role is honorable and committed. I call on all countries to do everything they can to stop the war and send aid.”

Trump: 'We've given a lot of money to Gaza—$60 million for food just two weeks ago' ( Video: From X platform )





A the deadlock in hostage deal negotiations continues—despite ongoing mediation efforts—Netanyahu, his ministers, and U.S. figures like Trump and envoy Steve Witkoff have increasingly hinted at Israel preparing for a full-scale military takeover of Gaza.

Likud MK Moshe Saada said Monday that “there’s no choice now but to occupy the entire Gaza Strip from end to end,” adding that Israel had received a green light from Trump: “I think we’re finally heading toward occupying the Strip.The prime minister wanted a partial deal and did everything to achieve it, even at heavy costs. Now he realizes that a partial deal isn’t happening.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the tone with a renewed warning: “If Hamas does not release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza.”