Israeli leaders hint tacit US approval to control Gaza over deadlocked deal talks

As negotiations for a hostage deal reach an impasse, despite reports of mediators pressing Hamas to soften its demands, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet ministers, Knesset members, U.S. President Donald Trump and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff have hinted in recent days at Israel’s intent to take over and militarily control Gaza.
“There’s no choice now but to occupy the entire Gaza Strip from end to end,” Knesset member Moshe Saada of the Likud party declared on Monday morning. Saada claimed Israel has received approval from Trump for such a move. “I think we’re finally heading toward occupying the Strip."
“The prime minister wanted a partial deal and did everything to achieve it, even at heavy costs. Now he realizes that a partial deal isn’t happening,” he added. Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a similarly threatening message, echoing past statements. “If Hamas doesn’t release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza,” Katz warned.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who previously vowed that “not a single grain of wheat” would reach Hamas, remained silent for over a day on Israel’s decision—taken without his input—to allow further humanitarian aid into Gaza. Despite his earlier rhetoric, after discussions within his party on how to approach the issue, Smotrich told Knesset members late Sunday that “in war, it’s not right to make political calculations.”
He added, “We’ll be judged by the result—defeating Hamas,” and described the government as “advancing a good strategic move.” However, he cautioned his colleagues, “It’s not worth elaborating now. Soon we’ll know if it succeeds and where we’re headed.”
Trump, who last week accused Hamas of not genuinely wanting a deal and said: “It got to be to a point where you’re gonna have to finish the job,” also hinted at Gaza’s future. Referring to the 2005 Gaza disengagement, he remarked, “The Gaza Strip, you know, was given many years ago so that they could have peace — that didn't work out too well.”
“When Israel gave that up, whoever was the prime minister at the time, who I know who it was — but it was not exactly a very clever thing to do, because that was given so that they finally have peace. And it's actually made the situation worse,” he added.
Witkoff and Israeli ministers have dropped similar hints, with Witkoff saying after delegations returned from Qatar that Hamas shows “a lack of willingness to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”
Netanyahu echoed Witkoff’s words, saying, “Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”
Trump further noted: “They don't want to give them back, and so Israel is going to have to make a decision,” adding, “I know what I'd do, but I don't think it's appropriate that I say it. But Israel is going to have to make a decision.”
A senior Israeli official suggested Sunday that Israel aims to create a credible threat, backed by Trump, in hopes of securing a partial deal. Sources close to Netanyahu believe that, if talks don’t progress, military operations in Gaza will escalate.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quick to advocate for “complete occupation, settlement—this isn’t an alternative path; it’s the way forward.” Smotrich, breaking his silence, wrote on X, “The humiliating negotiation ceremony with terrorists is over. Mr. Prime Minister, now is the time for victory!”
Ben-Gvir added, “A complete halt to ‘humanitarian’ aid. Total occupation of the Strip. Total destruction of Hamas. Encouraging migration and settlement. This isn’t the alternative—it’s the only way.”