Netanyahu allies call for compromise on judicial reform

Wary of growing protests against the government's proposed judicial reform, some allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday they support a reaching compromise on the details of the plan based on an outline presented by President Isaac Herzog .

As tens of thousands of protesters descended on the nation's capital to express their deep discontent with the overhaul of the legal system in front of the people's house, MK Yuli Edelstein of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party tweeted: "Changes to the judicial system are paramount, and we must begin conversing with each other to reach them. Other than those on the extremes, everyone understands the importance of this matter and we must avoid sticking to our convictions. We must come together for the people of Israel."

Speaking to Ynet Radio, Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK David Bitan presented his outline for a compromise but refused to halt proceedings as the reform makes its way down the legislative process.

"There's no doubt that a compromise is necessary and that is understood even by those who object to it, but everyone has to abandon their all-or-nothing approach," he said.

"We've always said we'd implement several changes to the judicial system, and that requires a legislative process. We're on the right path but there's always room for compromise. The main issue is the Judges Selection Committee, where compromise is tricky but possible.

The issue of suspending the reform has become an arm-wrestling competition between the government and the opposition. They precondition negotiations on suspension of all proceedings and that's the problem. Both sides need to demonstrate leadership and have a debate."

On Sunday, President Issac Herzog called to halt legislative proceedings pertaining to the reform until a broad consensus on its details is reached.

"This is not a political dispute. We are on the verge of a constitutional and social collapse," the president warned in a televised speech.

He added that the basic premise is that the Knesset is the elected legislative body and that the government has the right to advance policies, but there must be checks and balances in checks, with the Supreme Court acting as a bulwark of the state of Israel and Israeli society.

"Change can be legitimate," he said. "The courts can better represent the spectrum of Israeli society."