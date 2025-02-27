Mount Hermon to reopen after year-long closure

Good news for Israeli snow lovers. The Mount Hermon Ski Resort has announced its reopening date.

After nearly a year and a half of closure due to the wars in Gaza and the north, the resort will finally reopen to visitors next week on March 4th, according to the management team.

However, the reopening is still pending final approval from the IDF, as the site has been designated a closed military zone under the Northern Command since last year.

For now, the site will be open to visitors only, with no skiing due to significant war damage to the infrastructure, including direct hits on two ski lifts. Repair efforts are still underway.

Visitors will have access to a cable car ride, an extreme sledding attraction, and children’s snow sledding.

Watch a related video: