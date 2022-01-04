Severe malfunction likely behind fatal chopper crash, preliminary findings suggest

A severe malfunction has most likely been the cause behind a fatal helicopter crash in which two Israeli military pilots have died and another officer was injured, preliminary findings released Tuesday evening suggested.

The helicopter that crashed — a Eurocopter AS565 Panther, or "Atalef" (Hebrew for bat) as it is known by the Israeli Air Force — was taking part in a training exercise Monday night when it went down.

According to the report, as the crew was making its way back to base, the helicopter's left engine caught on fire and power was cut off from the rest of the aircraft.

However, the pilots — Major Chen Fogel and Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani — managed to make an emergency landing at sea. The surviving crew member, Captain Ron Birman, said that he tried to rescue his peers but failed, owing to the complete darkness at the time and heavy smoke that filled the cockpit.

Contrary to initial estimates on the night of the incident, the crew did manage to activate the helicopter's buoyancy system, thus allowing the officer to float on the aircraft's wreckage and save himself.

He went back after Fogel and Sachyani, trying to save the two without success, and then contacted the squadron's commander using his personal cell phone.

Birman was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus, having sustained moderate injuries. He was admitted to the hospital's shock room for preliminary treatment before being moved to the Intensive Care Unit. On Tuesday, he was released from the ICU in good condition and was transferred for further treatment in the Division of Orthopedics and Traumatology.

The bodies of Fogel Sachyani were recovered from the water over an hour after the crash and were pronounced dead after extensive resuscitation efforts.

Israeli Air Force investigators estimated that one or two minutes elapsed from the moment the fire broke out and the aircraft hit the water.

It is not yet clear why the pilots were unable to get themselves out of the helicopter, but it is known that all three crew members were wearing seat belts during the flight.