IDF delays reservist leave cuts after backlash

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Thursday postponed by two months a planned reduction in benefits for reservists, following public criticism and a petition signed by hundreds of reserve soldiers.

The decision came after ynet reported that the military intended to cut certain leave days for reservists. More than 600 active reservists subsequently signed a petition protesting the move, warning that if it was not reversed they would petition the High Court of Justice.

2 View gallery IDF reservists operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

In response, Zamir announced that the changes affecting reservists already called up for duty would be delayed for two months. During that period, the military will seek to persuade the Finance Ministry to allocate thousands of additional reserve duty days.

Zamir met with reserve brigade commanders amid complaints from the field and ordered a review of the issue by the deputy chief of staff. Based on the findings, the military decided that the rights of reservists who have already been mobilized would not be harmed. All days previously promised under existing policy will be fully honored.

However, the IDF said a new policy will take effect in April. Under the plan, reserve brigade commanders and regional brigade commanders will receive a dedicated budget basket to independently strengthen support systems for reservists and their families, with minimal bureaucracy. They will also be allocated a specific pool of reserve duty days aimed at improving readiness and operational fitness in light of current security demands.

“The chief of staff emphasized the unique and central contribution of reservists to the security of the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement. “He stressed that the IDF is committed to acting toward them with transparency, fairness and responsibility, out of deep appreciation for their sacrifice and ongoing commitment to the country’s security.”

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

The statement added that the military would continue efforts to ease the heavy burden placed on reserve combat soldiers, subject to security realities and necessary legislation.

Earlier Thursday, reservists circulated a petition calling for the cancellation of a decision to retroactively shorten their mobilization orders. The change would reduce the number of “organization days” — time allotted before deployment to arrange personal matters — as well as “processing days,” designed to allow a gradual transition back to civilian life after completing service.

Signatories included reservists from the Alexandroni Brigade, an infantry brigade; the 7th Armored Brigade; and the Golan regional formation. The petitioners said they had already reported for a reserve rotation that was subsequently shortened retroactively following new guidance from the IDF Operations Directorate.