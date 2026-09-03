Israel frees 5 Lebanese prisoners in bid to advance talks with Beirut

Israel will release five Lebanese prisoners on Thursday and return them to Lebanon as a diplomatic gesture to the government in Beirut

Israel will release five Lebanese prisoners on Thursday and return them to Lebanon as a diplomatic gesture to the government in Beirut

“This is an Israeli gesture to the Lebanese government,” the official said.

“This is an Israeli gesture to the Lebanese government,” the official said.

“This is an Israeli gesture to the Lebanese government,” the official said.

According to the official, the issue was discussed this week during a meeting in Jerusalem between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

According to the official, the issue was discussed this week during a meeting in Jerusalem between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

According to the official, the issue was discussed this week during a meeting in Jerusalem between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Arab media identified one of the prisoners as Kamel Ghazi. A Saudi report said he was expected to be transferred back to Lebanon through the Naqoura crossing in the southwest of the country as a “goodwill gesture.”

Arab media identified one of the prisoners as Kamel Ghazi. A Saudi report said he was expected to be transferred back to Lebanon through the Naqoura crossing in the southwest of the country as a “goodwill gesture.”

Arab media identified one of the prisoners as Kamel Ghazi. A Saudi report said he was expected to be transferred back to Lebanon through the Naqoura crossing in the southwest of the country as a “goodwill gesture.”

Lebanese media reported in October 2025 that Ghazi, then about 20, had disappeared in the Ain Ata area north of Mount Hermon.

Lebanese media reported in October 2025 that Ghazi, then about 20, had disappeared in the Ain Ata area north of Mount Hermon.

Lebanese media reported in October 2025 that Ghazi, then about 20, had disappeared in the Ain Ata area north of Mount Hermon.