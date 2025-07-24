Communities on alert as hunt for suspect in car ramming attack underway

Communities in the Sharon Plains in central Israel were on alert on Thursday after a manhunt was underway after the perpetrator of a suspected ramming attack earlier, wounding at least 11 people, nine of whom were IDF soldiers. Police set up roadblocks in the area and traffic jams were expected.
Police special tactical units, anti-terror forces and others were searching for the suspect, who is believed to be an Arab citizen of Israel.
The car used in the suspected terror attack belongs to a resident of Lod, who is now detained for questioning, who allowed a friend to borrow it to go out to "buy bread". The vehicle was abandoned after the attack.
Emek Hefer regional council told residents that security teams were activated to defend communities. "Children's summer activities would be allowed only in enclosed areas," the council said, calling on residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity.
One woman told Ynet her kids were at home alone while she was at work. "I told them to lock the doors and not open for anyone. they are terrified," she said.
"We are concerned that the terrorist will carry out another attack because he now has nothing to lose," a police official said. "We are doing everything we can to locate and apprehend him," he said.