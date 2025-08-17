One man drowns, another killed by police boat propeller off Tel Aviv coast

, both around 25, died Saturday evening in a rare maritime accident off the coast of Tel Aviv. One drowned after being rescued by a marine patrol boat while the other was reportedly struck by the boat’s propeller.

The two along with a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were rescued at different points along the shoreline. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that the 13-year-old sustained serious injuries and the 19-year-old was moderately hurt. Authorities initially reported another missing person but he was found unharmed on the beach about two hours later.

