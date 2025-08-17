One man drowns, another killed by police boat propeller off Tel Aviv coast

Two young men from East Jerusalem, both around 25, died Saturday evening in a rare maritime accident off the coast of Tel Aviv. One drowned after being rescued by a marine patrol boat while the other was reportedly struck by the boat’s propeller.
The two along with a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were rescued at different points along the shoreline. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that the 13-year-old sustained serious injuries and the 19-year-old was moderately hurt. Authorities initially reported another missing person but he was found unharmed on the beach about two hours later.
Police said marine patrol officers responded to reports of youths in a “life-threatening situation” and together with officers from the Yaffa station helped rescue them. Several men were in the water during the incident and investigators are examining whether one of them was struck by the patrol boat’s propeller amid high waves. The Shipping and Ports Authority has opened an investigation.
Paramedics said multiple casualties were treated at different locations. “At HaAliya Beach, we found a 19-year-old and a 13-year-old, both with severe limb injuries. We provided life-saving care including controlling critical bleeding and transported them to Wolfson Hospital in moderate and serious condition,” MDA said.
Another paramedic team treated the 25-year-old who was brought unconscious to a southern section of the beach. “He had no signs of life and sustained significant injuries. After medical assessment he was pronounced dead at the scene,” the team said.