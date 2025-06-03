East Jerusalem man accused of spying for Iran, plotting terror attack in central Israel

The Shin Bet security agency and police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man from East Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighborhood on suspicion of spying for Iran and plotting terrorist attacks on Israeli soil.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was allegedly recruited by Iranian intelligence operatives and tasked with a range of activities—spanning minor missions such as hanging signs and gathering information on streets and landmarks, to more serious acts, including plans to carry out a terror attack in central Israel and set fire to a forest. He also allegedly intended to transfer weapons to the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories.

4 View gallery ( Illustration: Shutterstock )

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said the arrest followed a complex, covert investigation over several weeks, led by detectives from the Jerusalem District’s central unit and guided by the Shin Bet.

“The Iranian operatives recruited the suspect and worked with his consent to enlist family members to carry out missions inside Israel,” the statement said.

Investigators found that the suspect maintained contact with a foreign agent who instructed him to gather intelligence on various sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall and Mahane Yehuda market. Other alleged acts included burning IDF uniforms and receiving thousands of shekels in payment.

Among the more serious missions reportedly assigned to him were a planned terror attack targeting Jews in central Israel and the arson of a forest, for which he was offered a substantial payment. Authorities said these plots were foiled thanks to his arrest.

4 View gallery The Western Wall, Jerusalem ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

The investigation further revealed that the suspect had attempted to recruit family members—including his own mother—for financial compensation. During a search of his home, police seized cash he allegedly received for his activities, spray paint used in his operations, two airsoft pistols and a substance suspected to be a drug.

With the investigation concluded, sufficient evidence was gathered to support charges and prosecutors have filed a declaration of intent to indict. His detention has been extended, and the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office is expected to charge him with serious national security offenses.

“This joint investigation highlights once again Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens, including residents of East Jerusalem, to carry out acts of terror inside the State of Israel,” the statement read. “Israel’s security services remain determined to thwart any attempt to harm the country’s citizens and will bring all those involved in such activities to justice.”

Suspect 'wanted to kill Jews and die as a martyr'

Iranian operatives allegedly contacted the suspect, who agreed to carry out missions in exchange for money, stating that he “hates Jews.” According to investigators, the suspect consented to recruit family members—including his mother—for the missions, with the promise of greater financial rewards. At one point, he was asked to carry out a terrorist attack in central Israel, likely in Tel Aviv, and allegedly agreed, saying he “wants to kill Jews and die as a martyr.”

4 View gallery East Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighborhood ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

The Iranian contact also instructed him to smuggle weapons, including firearms, into the West Bank, though he was arrested before carrying out this task. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the suspect had already begun executing some of the assignments, including hanging posters above the Naomi Shemer Tunnel in Jerusalem. One poster read: “Bibi is a dictator, we are not wild weeds. Ronen Bar, we support you,” criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his decision to remove Shin Bet Director Bar. He was reportedly paid thousands of shekels for that mission.

Additional tasks allegedly assigned by the Iranian handler included gathering intelligence on streets and sites in Jerusalem—such as the Western Wall, Mahane Yehuda Market and the city center—burning IDF uniforms, and photographing supermarket prices in the capital. He received thousands of shekels for those as well.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Authorities say the connection between the suspect and the Iranian agent originated in a job-seeking group, in a case reminiscent of Elimelech Stern, a member of the Vizhnitz Hasidic sect who was arrested last year on suspicion of working for Iran .

4 View gallery Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias in court ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

According to the indictment, they were instructed to place cameras around the country , including in Kfar Ahim, the hometown of Defense Minister Israel Katz, and to transfer “objects” suspected to be explosives between locations. Israeli security officials believe the plot was part of a broader Iranian plan to assassinate the defense minister.