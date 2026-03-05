IDF officer, soldier wounded in Hezbollah anti-tank attack

Two IDF soldiers were wounded Thursday in an anti-tank missile attack in southern Lebanon, the military said, as fighting with the Hezbollah terrorist group continues along the border.

According to the IDF, a combat officer in the Givati Brigade was seriously wounded and another soldier from the brigade was moderately wounded when Hezbollah terrorists fired more than 10 anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops operating in the area.

1 View gallery IDF forces near the Lebanon border ( Photo: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon )

Both soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified, the military said.

The incident followed a similar attack Wednesday in which two 401st Armored Brigade soldiers were moderately wounded by anti-tank missile fire directed at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. They were also taken to hospital and their families informed.

The military said Tuesday that Israeli ground forces had entered southern Lebanon as part of operations aimed at increasing security for residents of northern Israel.

In a statement, the army said it was conducting extensive strikes against infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group to neutralize threats and prevent attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had authorized the military to advance and seize additional high ground in Lebanon to prevent rocket fire toward Israeli border communities.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Hezbollah had redeployed fighters from its elite Radwan Force to areas along the border from which they had withdrawn after the 2024 war, citing three Lebanese sources.