Two scenes after assassination in Beirut: 'Collecting remains in Dahieh, dancing to concert on beach'

While Israel focuses more on the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, overshadowing the killing of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in Beirut’s Dahieh district, concerns are rising in Lebanon about the potential spread of war to the capital and its surroundings. The nightlife scene in Beirut has gone into a slump, with many worried about the possibility of a war between Israel and Hezbollah, which could paralyze the country.

The attack in Dahieh on Tuesday caused significant chaos. Arab networks struggled to cover the event, and videos of journalists from Lebanon's MTV, Al Jazeera, and Sky News being attacked were widely shared on social media.

2 View gallery The funeral of Fuad Shukr ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

Lebanese media reported that Hezbollah blocked the area, prevented journalists from approaching, and designated a specific spot for broadcasting. Hezbollah announced Shukr’s death almost a day after the IDF's strike, with reports indicating it took hours to retrieve his body from the rubble.

An article in Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper, which is not aligned with Hezbollah, noted that Beirut’s nightlife scene has changed since the attack. The beach's lively energy, music and performances have faded, as Lebanese citizens worry more about the potential outbreak of war between Israel and Hezbollah, which could impact the capital and its suburbs. Writer Esraa Hassan noted the growing fear that the conflict could escalate beyond southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley to Beirut itself.

Despite the cancellation of many cultural events, a notable exception occurred just two hours after the Dahieh attack: a concert by young Syrian TikTok star "Al-Shami" on Beirut's beach. Addressing the audience, Al-Shami said, "You are a great people. I know we are going through tough times. These are not the best moments of our lives, but I came to bring you some joy, despite everything."

Hassan described two scenes in Lebanon on the night of July 30. The first scene was in central Beirut, where the lights of phones shone during Al-Shami's concert. The second scene was kilometers away in Dahieh, marked by "blood, fire, destruction, assassination, injuries and victims." Opinions were divided on whether to hold celebrations during such events; some argued for canceling the concert, while others believed in continuing with life as usual.

A concert in Beirut on the night of the assassination ( Video: X )

Al-Akhbar, a newspaper affiliated with Hezbollah, harshly criticized the revelers: "While remains of the deceased were being collected, Al-Shami performed a concert on Beirut’s beach," it stated. According to the paper, Al-Shami took the stage an hour late, acknowledged the attack, but insisted on performing to cheer up the audience. "Al-Shami did not pay tribute to the martyrs or the injured but sang without being shaken by the scenes from Dahieh," Al-Akhbar wrote, criticizing the circulation of provocative videos under the title "Beirut dances with Al-Shami."

The newspaper questioned whether the concert could have been postponed or canceled given the developments – the assassination of the highest-ranking military commander in the Lebanese organization. Conversely, a Lebanese journalist wrote on the X platform, "I don’t know if we are a strong and great people who love life or people unaware of what is happening around them. What matters is that the audience was happy."

2 View gallery The site of the assassination ( Photo: EPA/Wael Hamzeh )

Following the Dahieh attack, Hassan noted in An-Nahar that questions arose in Lebanon about the response and the possibility of targeting Tel Aviv. These questions, she said, affect the country's daily life and summer plans, with the coming days likely to be decisive. A Lebanese website reported that people in Lebanon are worried about developments in southern Lebanon and fear potential shortages of food, fuel, or access to medical care.

According to reports, officials are trying to calm the situation. Economy Minister Amin Salam told a Lebanese network: "When the war started, we discussed the readiness of the state and the private sector. We confirm that supplies are available, and ships are arriving." It was also reported that Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad has been monitoring the health care sector’s readiness for some time. Reassurances were also given by other senior officials.