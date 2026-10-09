Missing Israeli hiker found dead on Greece's Mount Olympus after nearly three weeks

Ami Yogev, 46, from Modi'in, was located by an Israeli volunteer rescue team after apparently falling from a great height; he last contacted his mother on September 20, sending photos as he climbed toward the summit

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The body of Ami Yogev, a 46-year-old Israeli man from Modi'in who had been missing for approximately two and a half weeks, was found on Mount Olympus in Greece. He is believed to have fallen from a considerable height.
His body was located by a volunteer team from the Israeli rescue organization Haverim Mechaltzim.
Ami Yogev Ami Yogev
Ami Yogev
(Photo: Ami Yogev)
"We are extremely busy with operations on the ground. Our volunteer team is working in difficult conditions and preparing for nightfall," the organization said.
Yogev was last heard from on September 20, when he spoke with his mother, Shosh Debi.
"At 4 p.m., I sent him a message. He saw it but didn't reply, and since then there's been only one check mark. His phone is unavailable," she said two weeks ago.
Debi said her son had made a last-minute decision to fly from Israel to Athens.
"He was in touch with me from the moment he landed in Athens. He contacted me every day and told me he was planning to climb Mount Olympus," she recalled.
"He spoke to me during the climb and sent me photos. He also spoke to a friend and sent him pictures. After sending a photo showing that he was on his way to the summit, he stopped responding."
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