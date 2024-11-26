New York Times backtracks after failing to call rabbi's death a murder

The New York Times came under criticizm for failing to describe the killing of a Chabad rabbi in the UAE, murder after writing that he was "found dead." After a fiery backlash accusing the paper of ignoring an antisemitic attack, the reporting was corrected.
Zvi Kogan, a 28-year-old Chabad emissary in the United Arab Emirates, was reported missing last Thursday amid fears of abduction. On Sunday morning, UAE authorities discovered his body, sparking outrage and a swift response from officials. The UAE announced the arrest of three suspects linked to Kogan's kidnapping and murder.
Described by the Prime Minister as a victim of a "heinous act of antisemitic terror," Kogan's death was initially reported by the New York Times with a headline that read, "Israeli Rabbi Missing in Dubai Found Dead," as highlighted by the Daily Mail. This sparked a social media storm, with politicians and public figures lambasting the newspaper for glossing over the violent and antisemitic nature of the crime.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the Times for minimizing Kogan's murder, stating, "Rabbi Kogan was not 'found dead'; he was murdered." He went on to highlight a disturbing trend in media, particularly with the New York Times, of downplaying antisemitism.
Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres also rebuked the Times, writing, "Contrary to the Times, Rabbi Zvi Kogan did not simply 'disappear' in Dubai. He was kidnapped and murdered because he was Jewish. The media should report on the kidnapping and killing of Rabbi Kogan for what it is: an act of antisemitic terror."
Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh urged the paper to "do better," writing, "Sorry, Times, the rabbi did not 'disappear.' He was kidnapped and then murdered. He was murdered because he was Jewish. It was an act of terror."
By Monday morning, the headline was revised to reflect the gravity of the situation: "Israeli Rabbi Kidnapped and Killed in the United Arab Emirates."