Gaza flotilla carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, arrives in Israeli port after naval interception

A yacht carrying pro-Palestinian activists , including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg , docked at Ashdod Port Monday evening, nearly 24 hours after being intercepted by Israeli naval commandos, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The vessel, Marlen, flying under a British flag, was boarded early Monday morning by Shayetet 13 naval commandos after repeatedly ignoring orders to change course away from Gaza's coastline. The military said the operation was conducted without force, and all passengers were unharmed.

Israeli Foreign Ministry footage released later showed soldiers offering sandwiches and bottled water to the activists. "The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to Israel," the ministry said.

Thunberg and the other 11 activists had set sail from Sicily on June 1, aiming to "break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip—claims Israeli officials dismissed as primarily symbolic, noting the aid comprised just a tiny fraction of the aid regularly entering Gaza.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told the Daily Mail that Thunberg’s campaign had overwhelmed the ministry’s emergency lines. She said Thunberg didn’t need consular help, adding that "a heavy responsibility lies on those who choose to act contrary to recommendations" .

A British-based organization, the Hind Rajab Foundation, filed a war-crimes complaint with London’s Metropolitan Police, accusing Israeli naval forces of detaining unarmed civilians, using isolating methods, and deploying "choking gas"—claims not immediately addressed by Israeli authorities

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military was instructed to offer the activists the option to view graphic footage of the October 7 Hamas-led massacre, but would not force them to watch. He emphasized that IDF personnel were told to treat the detainees with dignity during their expedited deportation.

Outside Ashdod port, a small group of protesters held signs reading “End the genocide.”

One of the organizers, Huwaida Arraf, accused Israel of violating British sovereignty and "hypocrisy," saying the vessel had entered Palestinian waters, putting pressure on authorities for intervention

Meanwhile, an Egyptian official denied earlier reports that the yacht had approached Egyptian territorial waters, stating no Egyptian military escort was dispatched and no prior notification was given.

According to the Times of Israel, the yacht was expected to dock "within hours" of its early‑Monday interception, making the total voyage span closer to a full day rather than just half a day.

Israeli officials say the activists will be processed and deported promptly.