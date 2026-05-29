Woman critically hurt in Jerusalem apartment fire allegedly set by her sister

Fire and rescue crews pulled the woman from the apartment on Avir Yaakov Street in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital while performing CPR.
The Fire and Rescue Service said that upon arriving at the scene, firefighters immediately began rapid searches, rescue operations and efforts to extinguish the blaze.
“Details from the initial call received at the 102 emergency center raise suspicion that the fire was apparently caused by arson,” the service said.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Shai Nehemia, commander of the HaUma station, said the firefighters who responded “showed courage, determination and noteworthy professionalism.”
“Entering a burning, smoke-filled apartment requires quick decision-making and precise action,” he said. “The teams’ rapid push into the apartment and their searches under such difficult conditions led to the trapped woman being found and rescued alive.”
MDA paramedics Nadav Tayeb and David Turgeman said they saw thick black smoke rising from the first floor of the building.
“Firefighters brought out a woman about 25 years old who was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, after inhaling a large amount of smoke,” they said. “We gave her life-saving medical treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts, and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition while fighting for her life.”