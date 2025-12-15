Lebanon’s army touts progress against Hezbollah as Israel warns: 'US won't like upcoming escalation'

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey who also serves as U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy to Syria and previously handled the Lebanon portfolio, arrived in Israel on Monday and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The visit comes amid Israeli threats to launch military action in Lebanon if Hezbollah refuses to disarm in southern Lebanon.

At the same time as the Barrack-Netanyahu meeting, the Lebanese army conducted a tour for ambassadors from the United States, Saudi Arabia, France and Egypt, along with representatives from other countries, including Iran. During the tour, the army presented an overview of its activities across Lebanon and escorted the delegation into what was described as a Hezbollah tunnel.

2 View gallery Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: IDF, Amir Cohen/ Reuters, Jessica Koscielniak/ Reuters )

The Lebanese army is seeking to project that it is completing the first phase of Hezbollah’s disarmament south of the Litani River, a step whose deadline is set for the end of the calendar year.

According to Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed television channel, members of the delegation said they were satisfied with hearing the Lebanese perspective, which they described as differing from Israel’s position.

The Washington Post reported that envoys who have visited Lebanon in recent days from around the world, including from the United States, warned that a broad Israeli military operation remains a real possibility, though the timing is unclear. U.S. officials have urged Israel to exercise restraint in recent weeks.

One Israeli official quoted by the newspaper said, “Trump has already told everyone that he achieved peace in the Middle East. An Israeli operation would run against that agreement.” Another Israeli official said, “The United States will not like seeing this part of the world explode.”

2 View gallery Lebanon invites envoys to tour a Hezbollah tunnel they located

More than 380 Hezbollah terrorists killed

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces published a map detailing its operations in southern Lebanon since early October, stating that at least 40 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in 30 villages. According to the IDF, those terrorists were added to more than 380 Hezbollah terrorists killed since the ceasefire took effect, during which Hezbollah violated the agreement more than 1,900 times.

“The terrorists who were eliminated took part in terror activity in southern Lebanon, including rebuilding terror infrastructure, smuggling weapons and coordinating between village residents and Hezbollah headquarters,” the IDF said. “This is further evidence of Hezbollah’s presence and activity in the area, in complete violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir participated in a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in northern Israel with troops from the 91st Division. He said the military would not allow its enemies to rebuild their strength.

“Within a short period of time, we eliminated Hezbollah’s chief of staff and the head of Hamas’ production headquarters, one of the architects of October 7,” Zamir said. “We will not allow the enemy to rearm and will respond to every violation of the agreement.”

He added that IDF forces remain deployed at forward defensive positions across multiple fronts. “Our presence in these areas allows better protection for our residents and freedom of action for our forces. Along the Lebanese border as well, we serve as a buffer between the enemy and the communities.”

Israeli frustration and the message to Trump

Barrack’s visit comes against the backdrop of growing frustration in Israel over what officials see as insufficient action by Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Israeli leaders warn that the terror group is rebuilding “on all fronts” and have sent a clear message that Israel “will not wait forever.”

At the same time, Israel is effectively waiting for a green light from Trump, who is not interested in seeing deterioration in what he has described as peace achieved in the Middle East.

The United States has asked Israel to give Lebanon’s government additional time to complete the disarmament of southern Lebanon. American officials have told Lebanese leaders that if they do not act now, Washington will not be able to prevent Israel from taking action.

Israel’s message, conveyed to Washington and through it to Beirut, remains that patience is limited and that Israel’s range of responses includes the option of a large-scale military operation.

Israeli assessments hold that Lebanon’s government wants to disarm Hezbollah but lacks the ability to do so, amid Hezbollah’s threat of internal confrontation and the risk of renewed civil war if force is used.