Settlers hail Trump’s Gaza plan as end of Palestinian statehood

The plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to empty Gaza of its residents and take control of the enclave was widely welcomed by right-wing politicians and local West Bank leaders.

"This is a rare moment for historic actions—to apply sovereignty in the West Bank," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council. Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council settler lobby, added: "The Palestinian vision has come to an end." Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir also quickly voiced their support.

The settlers, for the most part, are less focused on the Gaza Strip itself and are instead setting their sights on what they consider a historic event—the application of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. Dagan argues that "the new administration is acting strategically in the opposite way of the previous administration, and it will respect what the Israeli government defines as critical to Israel’s security."

"I call on the prime minister: this is the time to apply sovereignty in the West Bank," he further said. "President Trump’s declaration is clear and exciting—both regarding the encouragement of emigration from Gaza and the strategic importance of the State of Israel. Such things have never been said in such a direct and transparent manner. The world is divided into two sides: good and evil, and Trump has chosen the right side of history."

Gantz also praised "the great news that Trump is bringing to Israel and the entire world, standing alongside the Jewish people and its historic values." He added, "For the first time, a president is essentially declaring the end of the Palestinian dream to destroy Israel through Gaza or by establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel. The Palestinian story, which aims to uproot the Jewish people from their land, is over."

"The Israeli government must adopt Trump’s vision today and translate it into action," he continued. "Applying sovereignty over the West Bank is the necessary action now, completing Trump’s vision and turning it into reality. I urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to advance this immediately."

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Council, also called on Netanyahu "to promote immediate operational plans to apply sovereignty in the West Bank" and said, "This is a moral obligation to the settlers, and it does not depend on other factors."

"Residents of the West Bank are not second-class citizens in Israel," he added. "Their living conditions are no different than any other citizen in the country, and they cannot be treated as bargaining chips in such deals. Sovereignty over the West Bank should have been implemented 50 years ago and settlers should not have been left without equal status in Israel."

The heads of the Israel Lobby, MKs Yuli Edelstein, Limor Son Har-Melech and Simcha Rothman, said: "President Trump once again proved his unwavering and courageous commitment to the Jewish people. His declaration is another significant step toward cutting off aspirations for a Palestinian terror state. The State of Israel has woken up this morning to a new and historic day."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also expressed his gratitude, saying: "Then the nations said, ‘The Lord has done great things for them.’ The Lord has done great things for us; we were joyful." In a post on his account on platform X, he quoted a popular Israeli song by Sasson Shaulov and wrote: "And it will get better and better. Thank you, President Trump. Together, we will make the world great again."

Ben-Gvir took to social media to voice his support for Trump, writing, "Donald, this looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship." The Otzma Yehudit chief, who had resigned from the government following the hostage release deal , said that when he proposed encouraging the emigration of Palestinians, he was mocked. "President Trump is saying very important things: the only solution for Gaza is encouraging the emigration of Gazans. When I repeatedly said during the war that this was the solution for Gaza, they mocked me."

He added, "Now it’s clear—this is the only solution to the Gaza problem—this is the strategy for the 'day after.' I call on the prime minister to announce the adoption of the plan and begin advancing it immediately in a practical manner."

Later, Ben-Gvir told Galey Israel radio: "I haven’t tailored a new ministerial suit yet, but there’s no doubt that the chances of Otzma Yehudit returning to the government have increased. The ball is now in the prime minister’s court. If he implements this plan, I’m fully on board. The moment steps are taken, and there’s intent to execute, I’m back. I don’t want to elaborate too much, but there are already plans in place."

Settlers now view the goal of sovereignty as their ultimate objective, alongside thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state by any means. With Trump’s entry into the White House, they outlined several objectives, including removing sanctions, significant leeway in settlement construction processes, sovereignty in the West Bank, and initiating settlement in northern Gaza.