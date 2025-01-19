Ben-Gvir resigns from government, coalition to return if fighting in Gaza resumes

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir handed in his resignation from the government on Sunday along with the other ministers of his Otzma Yehudit Party. The far-right politician said last week that he would resign if the cease-fire and hostage release deal would be implemented but said he would return to the post if the IDF resumes "fierce fighting" in Gaza after the completion of the first phase of the deal.
The coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now has a 63-seat majority in the 120 seat Knesset. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich did not join Ben-Gvir in resigning, claiming he would remain in the government to ensure that fighting is resumed until "all of the objectives of the war are achieved."
In a statement Ben-Gvir said the deal signed was reckless and lamented "the release of hundreds of murderers who have the blood of men, women and children on their hands who are released to Jerusalem and the West Bank while abandoning the achievements of the IDF in the war, withdrawing troops from parts of Gaza and suspending the fighting in what is a capitulation to Hamas." The party is no longer a member of the ruling coalition, the statement went on to say.
Ben-Gvir wrote in a letter to Netanyahu that he had joined what was to be a full right-wing government.
"I must admit that, in addition to the great things we have done, there were things that were not as good. We did not always see eye to eye on policies, including the appeasement in the face of Gaza, which I repeatedly warned about before October 7. This dangerous deal that the government, under your leadership, signed is unfortunately a capitulation to terror."