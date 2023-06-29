2 killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia

Two people were killed when an armed man exchanged fire with Saudi Arabian security authorities near the U.S. consulate building in Jeddah, leading to the deaths of the gunman and a security guard, the U.S. State Department said late Wednesday.

