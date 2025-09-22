Al-Sharaa meets with Syrian Jews in New York: 'Moved to see this support'

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Sunday with members of the Syrian community in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. Al-Sharaa, who recently mentioned the possibility of a security agreement with Israel, thanked community members for “their important role” in presenting an accurate image of his country. Syrian-American Jewish businessman Joseph (Joe) Jajati told ynet: “It’s very exciting to see a Syrian president in the U.S.”

Eleven Jewish community members attended the meeting. Despite recent reports of progress in talks between Jerusalem and Damascus , Jajati said Israel was not discussed. “Israel didn’t come up at all, but two Jews wearing kippahs spoke up, saying they are proud Jews. One of them, my uncle, even offered $100,000 to help rebuild Syria. The president laughed that it wasn’t enough, but you could see on his face how moved he was. The Syrian foreign minister sitting next to him was also very pleased. They don’t need the money, but they were moved to see this support.”

Al-Sharaa meets with members of the Syrian community in the United States ( Video: Used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law )

Jajati added: “Al-Sharaa represents Syria on the world stage, and that is already huge progress. I am proud; I can walk proudly today and identify as Syrian. It was moving to see so many Jews in kippahs in the room and witness how the Syrian community welcomed us. There were also Christians, Muslims and sheikhs, and everyone said: ‘We are Syrians; we must help each other to rebuild the country.’”

3 View gallery Syrian president meets with a delegation from the Syrian community in the US

According to Jajati, the president focused much of the discussion on collaboration. “Al-Sharaa said he knows Syrians like us like to do business and lead independently, but now is the time to work together. He is right — this is an Arab and Jewish trait; we like to prioritize our own. But now, despite past habits, we need to work as a group.”

The event drew Syrians from across the United States. Jajati noted that, although registration was required three weeks in advance, official approval came only the day before. Participants even traveled from the West Coast in time. “It was amazing to be with other Syrians, Christians and Jews — a real sense of community,” he said. Rabbi Yosef Hamra, forcibly displaced from Syria in 1992 and a leader of New York’s Syrian-Jewish community, also attended.

3 View gallery 'It was amazing to be with other Syrians,' Joseph Jajati ( Photo: Used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law )

3 View gallery Ahmed al-Sharaa upon his arrival in New York

Jajati said a second meeting between Al-Sharaa and the Jewish community is planned, but it may be postponed due to the upcoming holidays. “I was thrilled when I realized I would meet him, but disappointed that photography was not allowed — only Syrian news was permitted,” he said.