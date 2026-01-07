Honduras president-elect Nasry Asfura, descendant of Palestinian immigrants, to visit Israel

President-elect of Honduras Nasry “Tito” Asfura is set to visit Israel later this month, even before being sworn in. Asfura is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Saturday night, January 17, when he will visit the Western Wall and Yad Vashem. The following day, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
Israeli officials believe that after four years of strained relations under a left-wing government, the election victory of the conservative Asfura is good news for bilateral ties. Saar was the first statesman in the world to speak with Asfura after his election and invited him to visit Israel during their conversation. Saar has said that 2026 will see a strategic focus on Israel’s relations with Latin American countries and described the year as the “Year of Latin America.” As part of that effort, Saar is sending Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar-Tal to the inauguration of Honduras’ new president later this month.
Honduras and Israel have a historic relationship dating back to Israel’s founding, but in recent years, under the current government in the Central American country, ties between the two have deteriorated. After the October 7 attack, Honduras recalled its ambassador from Israel and has not appointed a new one since. Honduras also has yet to accept the credentials of Israel’s ambassador to Honduras.
Asfura, the descendent of Christian Palestinians and known by the nickname “Papi,” is a member of the conservative right-wing National Party. The party’s previous president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, opened Honduras’ embassy in Jerusalem in 2021. Hernandez, who was also honored with lighting a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony, was extradited to the United States by Honduras three years ago and sentenced to 45 years in prison on cocaine trafficking charges. During Asfura’s election campaign, former President Donald Trump, who supported Asfura, announced a pardon for Hernandez.
The United States views Israel’s growing ties with Latin American countries favorably, and much of Saar’s recent meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on countries in the region.
Recently, Israel renewed relations with Bolivia, and three days later Bolivia voted alongside Israel at the United Nations after years of anti-Israel votes. The vote concerned a Norwegian-sponsored resolution to adopt an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice regarding UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. The Norwegian resolution was adopted by a large majority, with 139 in favor, 12 opposed and 19 abstentions.