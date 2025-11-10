Tel Aviv man arrested for suspected spying for Iran after filming rocket site in Ramat Gan

Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency said Monday they arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident suspected of contacting Iranian agents and carrying out missions on their behalf.
The suspect was detained Thursday in a joint operation by the Tel Aviv District’s cybercrime unit and the Shin Bet. Investigators said he allegedly reached out on his own initiative to Iranian operatives through a social media platform and completed several assignments for them in exchange for money.
According to the investigation, he was instructed to photograph several locations, including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Abramovitz Park in the Bavli neighborhood, and the site of a rocket strike on Jabotinsky Street in Ramat Gan. He allegedly received thousands of shekels in cryptocurrency payments through digital wallets.
During the arrest, officers found digital evidence and 18 SIM cards suspected of being used to communicate with the foreign agents. The suspect’s detention was extended until Monday, but the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court later ordered his release without house arrest.
The case follows several similar incidents in recent months involving Israeli citizens accused of spying for Iran.