Baby and boy, 4, rescued from Ramat Gan apartment tower: 'Came out a staircase that had collapsed" | Watch moment of impact

Ramat Gan woke up Thursday to explosions and the aftermath of another missile strike—this time on the opposite side of the city from last week’s deadly hit . A powerful explosion rocked a mixed residential and business neighborhood shortly after sirens sounded. Rescue teams spent over an hour extracting victims, including a baby and his mother, as well as several pets. The strike came amid a broader wave of attacks that also saw casualties in Holon and a direct hit on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

Some 129 people were injured as a result of the morning attack from Iran: 89 in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, where there were direct hits in Holon and Ramat Gan, and 40 in Be'er Sheva - where Soroka Hospital is located. At least 6 are classified as seriously injured.

In Ramat Gan, 29 people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. At least 20 buildings sustained severe blast damage. “I was in the shelter with my daughter—it literally saved our lives,” said Renana, who lived in one of the affected buildings. “I’m walking out with my head held high. No home, but alive. I’m grateful to our security forces.”

The strike occurred a day after the IDF’s Home Front Command allowed a limited return to workplaces with proper shelters, prompting criticism from business owners and parents. “They care that we pay taxes, but nobody protects us,” said Avi Haimov, a local business owner. “People almost died here today, and the finance minister boasts about a strong economy. Shameful.”

Superintendent Eli Tubul was among first responders at the scene. Reaching the 26-story building that was hit, he and 24 other officers climbed the stairwell—damaged and partially collapsed—to rescue residents trapped in upper floors. “We had no access, no working elevators,” he said. “A resident led us to the parking lot and from there we began the climb. We rescued dozens with our bare hands.”

Tubul recounted carrying an infant, just months old, wrapped in blankets, down the stairs to a waiting Border Police officer. He then went back to help a frightened 4-year-old boy. “He reminded me of my own son. I calmed him, and we made it out together. This is why we do what we do—to save lives.”

Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen and city officials urged the public to avoid the area due to ongoing danger. “Do not come near the impact zone—it’s a life-threatening situation,” they said.

Thursday's strike on Ramat Gan occurred approximately 200 meters from the Lithuanian embassy, which did not sustain damage. The Austrian embassy is located in the same building, and the Kenyan embassy is nearby. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that minor damage was caused to the country's embassy building in Ramat Gan. "Diplomatic missions, which are protected under international law, must not be harmed," the Kenyan Foreign Ministry stated. "They should be kept away and protected from any conflict."

Following the direct hit on Soroka Hospital as a result of the Thursday morning missile barrage, dozens of patients are being evacuated to other hospitals across Israel.

The hospital sustained significant infrastructure damage in the missile strike. While initial statements from the Health Ministry reported minor injuries and limited damage to the emergency room and other buildings, the hospital later confirmed that it is now closed to all but life-threatening emergencies.