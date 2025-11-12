IDF exercise simulates invasion of West Bank: 'We have many lessons to learn from October 7' | Watch

IDF concludes 'Lion's Roar' in the West Bank, in which the Judea and Samaria Division and the new Gilead 96th Division operated together for the first time - along with 180 aircraft; 40 extreme scenarios were practiced, including attacks on outposts, an invasion by terrorists from the Jordanian border, and combat in built-up areas