Gazan workers line up to enter Israel as permit boost comes into effect

After 15 years, Gazans are once again lining up daily at the Erez border crossing equipped with work permits, and eager to bring home Israeli salaries.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Recent reforms have granted Israeli work permits to 14 thousand Gazan residents, and is expected to expand to 20 thousand in the near future. This permit often times translates into an salary up to three or four times higher than what the Palestinians would make in Gaza.

4 View gallery Erez border crossing ( Photo: Roee Idan )

Shakir Barabeh is a merchant from Khan Yunis, and a father of eight - all of which are married and living in the Gaza strip. Prior to Hamas taking over Gaza, the 60 year old merchant worked in Israel, thus speaks Hebrew well.

"When the crossing is open it is splendid. If we're working - everyone's satisfied. It doesn't matter if its Hamas, if its the Fatah or if its Israel - if we have food then everything is okay," Barabeh stated. "We also don't want wars, only peace. There was a war in 48, in 56, in 67, in 73. Enough with the wars. We have kids and we need money for them to have food."

4 View gallery Shakir Barabeh from Gaza ( Photo: Roee Idan )

Debates over allowing Gazans to work in Israel have been ongoing for at least two - three years. The Bennett-Lapid government, in a bold move with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, decided to grant permits and open the border crossing for workers.

The Erez border saw no clashes in response - no talks over politics, no mention of Hamas of left or right. This is not because its prohibited or dangerous, rather because it's irrelevant. When talking about work permits, what matters is the state of the economy, income, a better future for the children.

The opening of the Erez border ignited no inciting outcomes. The workers enter the border crossing complex, receive a signature, and go on to meet their pre-organized shuttle drivers that take them to their work places all throughout Israel.

Most of these Palestinian workers remain in Israel for the whole week, where they are employed in branches such as agriculture, construction, industry, food, and commerce. At the end of their work day, they return to their rented apartments in southern Israeli cities such as Ashkelon, Ashdod, Be'er Sheva, Sderot, and Rahat.

4 View gallery Erez border crossing ( Photo: AFP )

"We're dependent on Israel because the situation in Gaza is not good and there is no work there," explains Rami, one of the Gazan workers. "We're really hoping that there will be peace and there will not be problems. We want an increase in the number of workers. The economic situation is the most important. When there is no work or income, people escape Gaza. We can't live in war."

Rami lives in the heart of Gaza city and has seven children. He shared that his 11-year-old daughter suffers from anxiety because of the Israeli bombings throughout the recent security operations.

"My dream is that my daughter will be able to enter Israel, so that she'll learn that the Israelis aren't scary and that in Israel they want to live with us in good neighborliness," he said. "I'm sure, if she'll visit in Israel it will help her face her fears."

Though the slogan that economic development equates to peace seems to be yielding fruit, it often proves to be very fragile. Only a week and a half ago Israel announced it would suspend entrance through the Erez border crossing due to a rocket launched from Gaza .

The long term success of this optimistic equation sparks many debates . The political rank believes that Hamas will think twice before it hits the red button when Israeli work permits, and consequently its public image, are at stake. On the contrary, security officials believe that Hamas has different political and security considerations, and will act according to its own agenda of interests, that often leave out economic factors.

4 View gallery Benny Gantz in a security evaluation meeting ( Photo: Elad Malka )

One way or another, Gantz and the IDF intend to stick to the decision and ease on the Gazan economy for as long as possible.