IDF strikes Gaza after rocket fired at Ashkelon

The IDF on Saturday, struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket fired at Ashkelon hours earlier. Among the targets were weapons production sites and Hamas positions along the Israel - Gaza border.

The rocket that was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Archive picture of an Iron Dome system activated to intercept a rocket from Gaza in April

This was the first time in some two months that a rocket was fired at Israel from the strip.

It came less than 24 hours after three Palestinians were killed by IDF troops during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, three men were killed, and eight others wounded in the incident.

The military said in a statement that soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle stationed at the side of a road when gunmen started firing at troops from inside the vehicle. The soldiers responded with live fire.

IDF forces raid the Jenin refugee camp on Friday









In a separate incident on Friday, an Israeli surveillance balloon fell over the Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon.

Palestinian media reported that the balloon was in the hands of Hamas' military branch, and that the IDF fired two missiles at a target in an open area near the Erez Crossing in Gaza. The military denied it has opened fire.







