Palestinian attackers beat an off-duty IDF soldier and steal his rifle | Watch

Four Palestinians have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in an attack on an off-duty IDF soldier and stealing his rifle near Susya in the southern West Bank, the military, police and Shin Bet said Monday.

Footage from the incident shows several people approaching the soldier, striking him and taking his weapon during a violent confrontation Saturday evening.

The confrontation that ended with the soldier’s rifle being stolen

Two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, a third was detained by troops from the IDF’s elite Duvdevan unit and a fourth later turned himself in, according to a joint statement from the security agencies. The stolen rifle was recovered near the scene.

The incident occurred one day after the deadly shooting attack in the village of Tell, in which Havat Gilad security team member Benayahu Melet and Maj. Yuval Ezra were killed.

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions, the US Embassy said it was extending a ban on private travel to the West Bank by US government employees and their family members, citing “heightened security concerns and increased instability.”

“During operational and intelligence efforts by the security forces, our troops arrested four terrorists involved in the assault and theft of the weapon of an IDF soldier who was on leave two days ago in the Susya area of the Judea Brigade,” the IDF, police and Shin Bet said.

“Immediately after the incident, the forces conducted searches in the area, located the stolen weapon and arrested two terrorists.”

Duvdevan troops later operated in the city of Yatta and arrested another suspect allegedly involved in the theft.

“Earlier today, after the forces continued searches in the area, another terrorist involved in the assault turned himself in to Civil Administration forces,” the statement said. “All the terrorists were transferred for further questioning by the security forces.”

The intelligence that led to the arrests was provided by the Israel Police’s West Bank District.

The incident took place Saturday evening near Susya in the southern Hebron Hills. The IDF initially said a violent confrontation had developed between Israeli civilians and Palestinians, including mutual stone-throwing. During the clash, a Palestinian attacker seized a rifle from a 25-year-old Israeli soldier who was on leave and tending sheep in the area.