Senior Israeli security official warns: 'Clans that fought Hamas must not be abandoned'

Amid the emerging cease-fire deal with Hamas, under which 48 hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released in the coming days, a senior Israeli security official on Thursday called to “act now” to protect the Gaza clans that fought against Hamas during the war. “We must not abandon them to Hamas,” he said.
The official emphasized that these militias, which were armed by Israel, “must be part of the overall postwar arrangement.” He suggested “bringing them closer to the border and giving them regional control over humanitarian aid distribution.” Such a step, he said, “would send an important message to those who stood by Israel—not only in Gaza but throughout the Middle East. Everyone saw how we defended the Druze in the Golan Heights, and they understand the impact that had.”
The senior official described the expected outcome of the war as “an extraordinary achievement”: “To end the war with all living hostages back in our hands, and with the IDF positioned inside the ‘yellow line’—not merely on the perimeter or by the fence—is an exceptional success.”
Still, he cautioned, “This is not the end of the story, but only the beginning. The starting conditions are excellent and add to Israel’s strategic balance, which has dramatically improved over the past two years: the disintegration of the Shiite axis, the break from Iran’s threat, the weakening of Hezbollah, and the collapse of the Assad regime—all of which have unraveled the ring of fire Iran sought to tighten around Israel.”
Abu Shabab militia vows to remain in Rafah
One of the Gaza-based militias armed by Israel to fight Hamas is the Abu Shabab militia, led by Rafah resident Yasser Abu Shabab. Earlier Thursday, the militia welcomed the cease-fire agreement and the end of the fighting.
In a statement to Ynet, the group said its members “are staying in our territory around Rafah and will continue to defend our lands. We have no intention of leaving the Gaza Strip.”
The militia also outlined its vision for Gaza’s future: “To make it a safe place with hope and a future for the new generation—without terrorist organizations, without unnecessary weapons, and without wars.”