IDF names Druze soldier killed in northern Gaza battle

The IDF announced Tuesday that Sergeant Tamer Othman, 21, from Kafr Yasif, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Othman was killed during an encounter between Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya as part of an operation in the area. Since the beginning of the war, 806 Israeli soldiers have been killed in action.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community, expressed deep sorrow following the death of Othman.

1 View gallery Sergeant Tamer Othman ( Photo: IDF )

"Grief strikes another Druze town and takes another young life," Tarif said. "The heroic fighter, Tamer Othman, fell in battle. There are no words to describe the sorrow and pain of losing another young man at the beginning of his life. The Druze community continues to pay the highest price in this brutal and cursed war, losing its finest youth. I grieve with the Othman family, who, against their will, join the grieving families of our fallen."

Knesset Member Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu) also paid tribute to Othman, calling him "a brave and daring young hero. With his death, he adds another chapter of heroism to the story of the Druze community. He leaves behind a family, friends and a community that will always miss him. He fought valiantly for our values and our security and fell in service to the homeland. Thank you for protecting us. My deepest condolences to the family and friends."ners not only in bearing the burden and the grief but also in life," he said.

On Tuesday night, Sergeant first class Yona Betzalel Brief, who was seriously injured on October 7 and has spent the last almost 14 months in hospital fighting for his life, died of his injuries. His health had deteriorated in the last few days and a rally was supposed to be held Tuesday night at the Western Wall plaza to pray for his recovery. The event was canceled following the news of his death.

His sister Libi said goodbye to him in a chilling post on Facebook: "It's been more than a year that God has been playing catch Yona. Each time he managed to escape in an unusual way. This morning God managed to catch him. I love you Yona. Someone wake me up from this nightmare, my heart is broken into a million pieces."