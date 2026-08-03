IDF eliminates terrorist who held Rom Braslavski hostage

The IDF killed a terrorist over the weekend who participated in the October 7 attack, helped hold Rom Braslavski hostage and took part in ceremonies marking the handover of hostages, the military said Monday.

The terrorist, Mahmoud Fatair, was a Nukhba commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade. He was killed in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Gallery Rom Braslavski at an October Council news conference at the Knesset ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

*Fatair alongside Ofir Engel and Amit Shani during a hostage handover ceremony ( Photo: IDF )

Fatair was documented wearing Palestinian Islamic Jihad uniform at ceremonies in which hostages were transferred.

According to the IDF, he took part in the handovers of Amit Shani, Ofir Engel, Moran Stella Yanai, Itay Regev, Liam Or, Raz Ben Ami, Phaiboon Ratnin, Gong Sae Lao, Jakapan Sekhna and Charoemchai Saengkaew.

Footage of the elimination ( Video: IDF )