IDF eliminates terrorist who held Rom Braslavski hostage

Mahmoud Fatair, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander, also appeared at handover ceremonies for several hostages and was killed in Deir al-Balah after allegedly planning attacks

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Hostage
Gaza
Hamas
Rom Braslavski
Terrorism
October 7
The IDF killed a terrorist over the weekend who participated in the October 7 attack, helped hold Rom Braslavski hostage and took part in ceremonies marking the handover of hostages, the military said Monday.
The terrorist, Mahmoud Fatair, was a Nukhba commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade. He was killed in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Gallery
רום ברסלבסקי במסיבת עיתונאים של מועצת אוקטובר בכנסת לקראת פתיחת המושב האחרון של הכנסת ה-25רום ברסלבסקי במסיבת עיתונאים של מועצת אוקטובר בכנסת לקראת פתיחת המושב האחרון של הכנסת ה-25
Rom Braslavski at an October Council news conference at the Knesset
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
terrorist terrorist
*Fatair alongside Ofir Engel and Amit Shani during a hostage handover ceremony
(Photo: IDF)
Fatair was documented wearing Palestinian Islamic Jihad uniform at ceremonies in which hostages were transferred.
According to the IDF, he took part in the handovers of Amit Shani, Ofir Engel, Moran Stella Yanai, Itay Regev, Liam Or, Raz Ben Ami, Phaiboon Ratnin, Gong Sae Lao, Jakapan Sekhna and Charoemchai Saengkaew.
Footage of the elimination
(Video: IDF)
“Recently, the terrorist attempted to advance terror plots against the troops and civilians of the State of Israel and was eliminated to remove the threat,” the IDF said. “Southern Command forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to remove any threat.”
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