Shin Bet chief warns prime minister in July 2023 that war is incoming

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid testified on Thursday in a conference about October 7 on Thursday that he warned the nation about an incoming war in September, weeks before the Hamas October 7 Massacre due to information he received in security briefings.

3 View gallery Netanyahu and Bar ( Photo: Yaric Katz, IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I am forced to warn the citizens of Israel, that we are getting dangerously close to a violent, multi-front conflict. My media team advised me to give up the press conference and I said that this is the warning I want to give, that no one is paying attention to a serious and immediate security threat. I told them that they do not see the intelligence that I see, and I must warn the public against a clear and immediate danger."

3 View gallery Opposition Leader Yair Lapid ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

Lapid elaborated on a series of briefings he received, one of them alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu, by the prime minister's military secretary, Major General Avi Gil. They all warned of regional escalation on all fronts, of Israel's diminishing deterrence, and that Hamas and Hezbollah are emboldened to act against Israel. The background of the security briefing was the judicial overhaul, attempted by the coalition during 2023 which was opposed by approximately half of the population.

Lapid also mentioned his conversation with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, on July 24, 2023, when the Knesset voted on the reasonableness clause, aiming to curb the Supreme Court's power. A day before the vote, Bar spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned him of the incoming war.

"I am warning you that war is incoming. I can't give an exact day and time. But this is the warning." According to Bar's assessment, "Our enemies see weakness. We need to show unity to the region, to prevent the possibility of war."

The Shin Bet chief is responsible for the security situation concerning the Palestinians, not Hezbollah. The Shin Bet's main concern was one of two scenarios: either Hezbollah instigates war in the north and the West Bank joins, or the West Bank launches the third intifada and other fronts join the war.

3 View gallery Nasrallah and Sinwar ( Photo: AP )

Bar received the Prime Minister's approval to meet with Lapid to give him the same briefing.

Lapid asked Bar: "Did you say that to the Prime Minister?" Bar confirmed. After the security briefing, Hamas attacked Israel 76 days later and Hezbollah began its attack on the north 77 days later.

Although this warning does not diminish the responsibility of the IDF and the Shin Bet, they explicitly warned the government of an impending security disaster. The state, on the other hand, has the ultimate responsibility to secure the country. Bar's warning should have prompted the government to preform a series of actions. Prime Minister Netanyahu can pretend he did not fail but there are questions that he needs to answer.

The Prime Minister's Office denied these allegations, saying: "Prime Minister Netanyahu did not receive a warning about the war in Gaza not on the date in question not before October 7. On the contrary, all security officials made it clear that Hamas is deterred and strives to reach an agreement. Also, a few days before October 7, the Shin Bet assessed that Gaza's stability is expected to be maintained for a long time."

The Shin Bet did not comment on the Prime Minister Office's response.