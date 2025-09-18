Minister Golan accused of sneaking her mother out of police station during questioning

Social Equality and Women’s Empowerment Minister May Golan is facing new criminal suspicions after allegedly sneaking her mother, Rimona, out of a police station during questioning Thursday evening, in what senior officers called an unprecedented attempt by a cabinet member to obstruct an investigation.

Police said Rimona Golan was being questioned at the Tel Aviv station as part of the ongoing corruption probe into the Social Equality Ministry. During the interrogation she asked to use the restroom. Officers said that at that point, Minister Golan began shouting at police and escorted her mother out of the station without authorization.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Knesset )

A senior police official told Ynet that the incident was “a serious case in which an elected official takes the law into her own hands and openly works to obstruct an investigation.” The official added that investigators had “never encountered such disgraceful conduct by a public servant.”

As a result, Golan will also be investigated on suspicion of obstruction of justice, interfering with a police officer and breach of trust. The case has been referred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the State Attorney’s Office.

A source close to the investigation said officers stood by in shock and chose not to intervene physically. “On one hand this is an elderly woman, and on the other hand, the minister is a Knesset member who enjoys parliamentary immunity,” the source said.

The episode is the latest development in a case that has been unfolding for more than six months. Police suspect ministry employees of fabricating jobs, misusing public funds for personal needs and channeling money through nonprofits and government systems as cover for illegal payouts.