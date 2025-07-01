'Israel moves toward consensus': As faction members resign, Benny Gantz rebrands his party

Following the resignation of MK Gadi Eisenkot and the departure of MK Matan Kahana from both the Knesset and his party, National Unity leader Benny Gantz has announced that the party will revert to its original name: Blue and White—a nod to the colors of the Israeli flag. The name had been changed ahead of the most recent election campaign.

Alongside the rebranding, the party is launching a new initiative under the slogan “Israel moves toward consensus.” According to its statement, the campaign will include refreshed visuals—photos, graphics and video content—designed to promote unity and reconciliation across Israel’s fragmented society. As part of this effort, Blue and White will initiate a nationwide outreach program titled “For the Sake of Consensus,” aimed at engaging new and diverse audiences and holding pre-election events.

2 View gallery The Hebrew poster with 'Israel Moves Toward Consensus' written in the center

“We’re continuing the journey we began on day one: to unite and connect all parts of Israeli society,” Gantz said. “Especially now—after the disaster of October 7, after Hezbollah and Iran—this is the time to seek consensus and mend the fractures.”

MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen also weighed leaving the party but ultimately decided to stay, following internal appeals. Had she resigned, her seat would have gone to Akram Hasson, who was given a reserved spot by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar—himself a former member of the faction who broke away in March 2023 to form the National Right party.

2 View gallery Benny Gantz explaining his message

“I’m staying in National Unity, led by Benny Gantz, and I believe in our path,” Farkash-Hacohen posted on X. “I was very saddened by the resignations of my colleagues Gadi Eisenkot and Matan Kahana, whom I deeply respect and admire. I hope our paths cross again.” She added that she and Gantz had met earlier that day, during which he expressed his appreciation for her and other faction members “for the shared journey on behalf of the State of Israel.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Eisenkot formally notified Gantz of his resignation from the Knesset. A party statement emphasized the personal friendship and mutual respect between the two, noting that they plan to continue working together on issues of national importance. Former minister Eitan Ginzburg is expected to replace Eisenkot for the remainder of the term, while Yael Ron Ben-Moshe will take over Kahana’s seat.

In his own statement, Gantz attributed Eisenkot’s departure to deepening “ideological differences.” He said, “In recent weeks, significant gaps have emerged between us regarding how best to serve the State of Israel.” Still, he emphasized, “Gadi is first and foremost a personal friend—a worthy individual who served the country for decades. I’m certain he will continue to serve in his own way. Our political partnership may be ending for now, but our friendship and mutual respect remain intact.”